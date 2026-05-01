Tyris Withers's Brother, Kionte Withers, Has Died at 26 "He was passionate about life, telling stories through the lens of his camera, and his family." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 1 2026, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Tyriq Withers has long credited his brother, Kionte Withers, for introducing him to the world of acting and film. While he once had aspirations of being a professional athlete, life dealt him an unexpected card, leaving him to pivot. And thanks to Kionte’s interest in creating funny Vine and YouTube videos, Tyriq found a new passion.

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While Tyriq has been able to sustain success, from his work in Legacies to The Game, he’s never forgotten where he came from. Nonetheless, he’s always made a point of expressing his gratitude to his older brother. However, Tyriq saw his relationship with Kionte shift as his mother made one unforgettable phone call.

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What happened to Tyriq Withers’s brother?

In a 2025 GQ interview, Tyriq revealed that Kionte was involved in a car accident that claimed his life. “I’d experienced grief before, but not like this,” he told the publication. “It was just like, F--k, take me instead. My brother had a son. He was a beautiful father, so soft and sensitive to my nephew. And what am I doing?”

Tyriq, who has always made it clear that family comes first, shared that he nearly quit acting to focus on raising his nephew. However, wise counsel allowed him to see the bigger picture.

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Source: MEGA

“My partner at the time asked me, ‘What would Kionte want?’ And I came to the conclusion that the best way to serve my family is to continue on this path of chasing my dreams,” Tyriq revealed. “That gave me purpose. I started looking for him in every script.”

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A GoFundMe page was created for Kionte Withers.

In light of Kionte’s death, Tyriq created a GoFundMe page on May 2, 2021, in order to pay for his funeral arrangements. “Please join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Kionte Withers, the page reads. “Kionte graduated from Baldwin Middle-Senior High School in 2013. He was passionate about life, telling stories through the lens of his camera and his family. He was an incredible son, brother, and friend. Above all else, Kionte was a devoted father.”

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The page continues: “Kionte is survived by his son, (Royce Isaiah Alexander Withers), his fiancé (Stephanie Vallejo), his brother (Tyriq Withers), his sister (Cayla Withers), his mother (Kimberly Johnson), his father (Leon Withers), his grandfather (Walter Hart), his grandmother (Delores Withers), his grandfather (Leon Withers), his aunt (Rebecca Cresta), his aunt (Shalandra Withers), and many other loving family members.”

Although the page stated that funeral arrangements were underway, there have been no updates made on the GoFundMe page. At the time, Tyriq did share the news of Kiomte’s passing on social media, asking fans to support the donation page.