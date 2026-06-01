Beloved Autistic TikTok Star Uncle John West Has Passed Away and Fans Have Questions "For years, he faced a number of serious health challenges." By Distractify Staff Published June 1 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@waxesbydes

If you’re an avid TikTok user, the name Uncle John most likely rings a bell. The beloved influencer, Uncle John West, is known for his impeccable fashion sense, his vivacious personality, and his peaceful spirit. As such, his content has helped him earn over 150,000 followers on the app.

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Although Uncle John may seem like just another TikTok influencer, followers connected with him due to his autism diagnosis. It’s not common for folks with autism to be so open about their life and how they live with the condition. So naturally, his bravery and transparency won over many hearts. However, the TikTok community is currently in mourning due to his passing. And while John was never candid about dealing with other health issues, fans want to know what exactly happened to the star.

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What happened to Uncle John?

According to John’s caregiver and sister, Des, John was dealing with a lot behind the scenes. In a May 31, 2026, Instagram post, Des shared that while autism is not responsible for taking John’s life. “Many of you are new here and may have assumed that John was simply a healthy man with autism, but that wasn’t the case,” Des shared. “For years, he faced a number of serious health challenges. While his health had improved significantly over the last two years, he had a long history of medical issues.”

She continued: “Among those concerns were severe dental infections that had gone untreated for decades, which can place significant strain on the heart. He also experienced blood in his urine and had ongoing kidney problems.”

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Des went on to share that she thought it was best to share the positive parts of John’s life due to maintaining a level of privacy where his health was concerned.

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Uncle John’s cause of death is said to be due to natural causes.

Although Des shared a lengthy statement about what John was dealing with, she says that the TikTok star died of natural causes. “It was an unexpected death, but he did have sicknesses,” Des shared in the video. “And when I say natural causes, you’re just going to have to Google what natural causes mean.”

She continued: “I can’t sit here and explain it to you. Natural causes means that he died from a sickness. Nothing was done to his body, and he didn’t do anything to his body. He died of natural causes. If you don’t know what that means, please Google it. You’ll see. So, I just wanted to let y'all know that John did pass.”

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Per the Cleveland Clinic, when someone’s cause of death is ruled “natural causes,” it means that it’s “due to an internal factor that causes your body to shut down.” The site shares that “there’s no injury or trauma involved. Some examples of natural causes include cancer, a heart attack, and an infectious disease.