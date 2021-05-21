Are the Allegations Against Velveteen Dream Responsible for His WWE Release?

With that source of revenue effectively slashed by the coronavirus, a ton of wrestlers were released. But is that what happened to Velveteen Dream ?

The WWE had a huge challenge ahead of it during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the $5.71 billion dollar company makes a ton of cash off of pay-per-view events, films, TV broadcasts, and merchandise, it's impossible to discount the value of the live events that bring fans into stadiums all across America.

Many think that what happened to Velveteen Dream has to do with his DM scandal.

Accusations were levied against the NXT star that immediately saw him removed from live programming and got social media up-in-arms that he even had a career. A 17-year-old girl posted alleged screenshots of Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., sending her inappropriate direct messages on Instagram.

Those messages reportedly contained audio of Dream speaking to the young girl and nude photos of himself. The wrestler broke character on Twitter and addressed the rumors, categorically denying them and suggesting that his social media accounts were hacked. It's worth mentioning that in 2018, when fans of the wrestler noticed strange messages coming from his Twitter, it was proven that his account was actually compromised.

Following the scandal, Dream was away from NXT shows for a month. At the time, Paul LeVesque (Triple H), Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development, stated that Dream was off-air due to a car accident. He did address the allegations and stated that while an investigation was launched into the claims, that there was no conclusive evidence that Dream had been guilty of any wrongdoing.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. "That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there."

Velveteen Dream has been released by WWE.



