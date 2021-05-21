Are the Allegations Against Velveteen Dream Responsible for His WWE Release?By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 21 2021, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
The WWE had a huge challenge ahead of it during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the $5.71 billion dollar company makes a ton of cash off of pay-per-view events, films, TV broadcasts, and merchandise, it's impossible to discount the value of the live events that bring fans into stadiums all across America.
With that source of revenue effectively slashed by the coronavirus, a ton of wrestlers were released. But is that what happened to Velveteen Dream?
Many think that what happened to Velveteen Dream has to do with his DM scandal.
Accusations were levied against the NXT star that immediately saw him removed from live programming and got social media up-in-arms that he even had a career. A 17-year-old girl posted alleged screenshots of Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., sending her inappropriate direct messages on Instagram.
Those messages reportedly contained audio of Dream speaking to the young girl and nude photos of himself. The wrestler broke character on Twitter and addressed the rumors, categorically denying them and suggesting that his social media accounts were hacked.
It's worth mentioning that in 2018, when fans of the wrestler noticed strange messages coming from his Twitter, it was proven that his account was actually compromised.
Following the scandal, Dream was away from NXT shows for a month. At the time, Paul LeVesque (Triple H), Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development, stated that Dream was off-air due to a car accident. He did address the allegations and stated that while an investigation was launched into the claims, that there was no conclusive evidence that Dream had been guilty of any wrongdoing.
"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident.
"That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there."
Many believe the allegations against Velveteen Dream is what had him removed from WWE's roster.
Velveteen Dream was officially released from his WWE contract on Thursday, May 20, according to Bleacher Report. Many think Dream's release has something to do with backlash from fans who expressed their disbelief that he would be brought back into the organization and promoted in spite of the accusations against him.
Velveteen Dream has disabled all comments on his Instagram page following his release.
There are only six posts on his account as of now. Other NXT talents were released from the brand recently, including referee Drake Wuertz, who shared Qanon conspiracy theories online and criticized WWE stars for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dream hasn't publicly commented on the news of his release, and while Triple H states that their investigation into accusations against the wrestler was inconclusive, it's hard to imagine that another organization will be quick to pick him up in light of the controversy.