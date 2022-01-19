What Happened to Dr. Vijay Kapoor Since We Last Saw Him on 'New Amsterdam'? [SPOILERS]

Fans knew a death was most likely on the horizon on Season 4's Episode 13, after New Amsterdam previews revealed a harrowing phone call to Helen followed by the words "a powerful moment, one unforgettable goodbye" on screen.

Most viewers speculated that the character who would meet his end would be Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher), as he had last been seen in Season 3 resigning his position.