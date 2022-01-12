Someone Will Die on 'New Amsterdam' in 2022, but Who Could It Be? Fans Have Guesses

Someone Will Die on 'New Amsterdam' in 2022, but Who Could It Be? Fans Have GuessesBy Anna Garrison
Jan. 12 2022, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Fans of New Amsterdam are already on a wild ride, and Season 4 has only begun.
Now, a recent preview for Season 4, Episode 13 hints that one of the New Amsterdam characters might be gone before their time. Although fans are busy reveling in some cute new #Sharpwin content, their joy might be short-lived as the characters discover which of their coworkers has died.
So, who dies on New Amsterdam in 2022? Here are our best guesses, explained.
Here are our best guesses about who dies in 'New Amsterdam' in 2022.
In a new clip previewing Season 4, Episode 13, called "Family," fans see Helen and Max navigating their new relationship alongside some bad news. In the clip, cute shots of the couple known as Sharpwin quickly transform into a harrowing phone call where Helen picks up and says, "Oh my god." The camera then pans to the characters hugging each other with the words "a powerful moment, one unforgettable goodbye," implying to fans that another character has died.
Most viewers speculate the character who will die is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, who was last seen battling heart problems as a result of COVID and resigning his position. Anupam Kher, the actor who played Dr. Kapoor, was taking care of his wife's battle against cancer and had to exit the show. If the character dies, it would provide some closure for his absence since Season 3.
The second character fans speculate could die is Dr. Casey Acosta (Alejandro Hernandez). Last fans saw Dr. Acosta, he was a victim of the cyberattack on the hospital, forced to leave his post after 148 people were laid off to pay the hackers. Important employees who had been on the show for multiple seasons lost their jobs, including Dr. Acosta, making fans worry they could be facing more danger in the future.
The third candidate fans speculate could die is Willow Yun (Katie Lee Hill). One fan wrote on Twitter, "[Willow] wants Dr. Sharpe. Don't let Willow die without Helen I beg." In the show, Willow's character is a cancer patient in Max's program undergoing chemotherapy with his experimental cancer treatment.
Willow's colorful wigs and personality have already made her a fan favorite, and Helen getting a dramatic phone call has led fans to believe her fate is in air. Another fan wrote, "I'll sob like a baby if Willow dies and Helen isn't there."
While none of these characters are confirmed to die, fans are still concerned for the fate of their favorite characters. Just because Max and Helen have finally made their relationship official doesn't mean there's a lack of drama or tears impending!
Tune into New Amsterdam when it airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC to solve the mystery of this upcoming tragedy.