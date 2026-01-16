Vitaly’s Shenanigans in the Philippines Landed Him in Jail and Now Deportation "We gonna remember you..." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 16 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vitalythegoat;X/@PhilippineStar

The last you probably heard about prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, who most people just know as Vitaly, was that he was arrested in the Philippines on April 3, 2025, on charges of theft and harassment. For context, Vitaly had disappeared from the internet for a while before resurfacing in the Philippines in 2025.

While many of his stunts often pushed the limits, it seems the ones he carried out there actually crossed the line, landing him in jail for several months. Fast forward to January 2026, and Vitaly is now scheduled for deportation from the Philippines. Here’s what’s going on with him in case you haven’t been able to keep up.

What happened to Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy?

Source: YouTube/Philippine STAR That's Vitaly there in the orange.

As we mentioned, Vitaly was arrested at the beginning of April 2025 in the Philippines after pulling pranks that crossed over into criminal territory. When someone commits a crime, even in another country, they have to face the consequences of their actions, no matter how popular they might be on the internet.

Some of the stunts Vitaly carried out that went too far and subsequently landed him behind bars reportedly included grabbing a security guard and trying to kiss him, attempting to grab a guard’s firearm, and harassing local citizens, according to Manila Standard.

Russian vlogger Vitaly Zdorovetskiy to be deported to Russia after serving his sentence, according to Interior Sec. Jonvic Remulla.



Zdorovetskiy was nabbed in April 2025 after harassing Filipinos in public, filming his antics for his YouTube channel. | via Manny Tupas… pic.twitter.com/tgDEU8zA3a — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) January 15, 2026

He also filmed these stunts and shared them on social media. Not only was his behavior inappropriate, but it was also seen as an insult to the country and its citizens. After his arrest in April 2025, he was presumably found guilty of “harassment-related offenses,” per Manila Standard, and was sentenced to nine months behind bars, according to Complex.

During a Jan. 15, 2026, press conference, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla commented on Vitaly’s arrest and release, with a scruffy-looking Vitaly standing behind him in handcuffs.

Remulla acknowledged, “We have no ill feelings against Vitaly. He has served his time, shown remorse,” but also added that his arrest and sentencing should serve as “a reminder to all our visitors here in the Philippines that while we welcome tourists and treat them with respect, we also expect them to follow our laws, just as we do when we travel abroad.”

Vitaly is being deported to Russia following his release from Philippine police custody.

While Vitaly has successfully served his sentence in the Philippines, the country has decided to deport him back to Russia. Although he holds a U.S. green card, he is a Russian citizen, so the Philippines is simply following its standard immigration procedures, according to Manila Standard.

During the Jan. 15 press conference, Remulla noted that once Vitaly arrives in Russia, he will be a “free man.” He is expected to return to Moscow within the week, possibly by Jan. 22, 2026. It’s not clear what Vitaly will do in the coming months, but fans are hoping he’s learned his lesson (for real this time) and might take a different approach to vlogging.

