"I Looked Cute in Them Handcuffs" — Why Ash Trevino Went to Jail

Influencer Ash Trevino, whose real name is Ashley Lopez-Trevino, is no stranger to controversy, which sometimes makes it hard to believe she’s racked up the more than 500,000 follower count she has. While her parenting (or lack thereof) is often what pulls in criticism, Ash found herself at the center of another controversy at the end of December 2025, just days before Christmas, that landed her behind bars.

But you might be surprised to learn that Ash’s arrest had nothing to do with her kids or mingling with an inmate. Here’s what she’s been accused of, in case you were wondering why she was booked.

Why did Ash Trevino go to jail in December 2025?

Ash Trevino was arrested and booked into jail on Dec. 17, 2025, over “active felony warrants” issued out of the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Police Chief James Grooms confirmed to People in a statement. She was arrested around 7:50 p.m. in her front yard by officers from the Venus Police Department.

According to authorities, Ash went with officers “without incident,” meaning there was no resistance, and was booked into the Ellis County Jail. A bond was set at $15,000, a spokesperson for the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to People, which she quickly posted. Ash was released shortly after being arrested and wasted no time letting everyone know. She bragged about already being out during a livestream that was screen-recorded and later shared by @cheeze.men on TikTok.

In that same livestream, Ash also revealed she had already hired an attorney and talked about going to a casino now that she was free, but also questioned whether she could travel over state lines. Someone in the car with her confirmed she could as long as she “checked in.”

In another livestream recorded and shared by @the_sipandscroll, Ash was heard telling viewers, “Haters are going to pray on my downfall … watch, I’ma fight this.” She also added, “I date inmates, I don’t become an inmate,” before brushing off the seriousness of the situation. “You should’ve seen me, I looked cute in them handcuffs,” she said. Based on her commentary, it doesn’t seem like Ash is too worried about the charges that landed her in cuffs. But maybe she should be. Here's why.

Ash Trevino was reportedly arrested on health care fraud-related charges.

According to CBS 19, one of the charges involves “securing the execution of a document by deception,” with an alleged amount between $2,500 and $30,000. Simply put, that means she’s accused of getting someone to sign a document for her personal benefit in a way that allegedly caused the other person financial harm.

