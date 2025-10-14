TikTok Influencer HstikkyTokky Has Been Arrested — Inside the Details of His Detainment What caused police to search for HstikkyTokky via a manhunt that eventually led to his arrest? Let’s dive into the details. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 14 2025, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @Radial by The Orchard

Social media influencers are known for pulling out all the stops to keep their followers engaged, and TikTok influencer HstikkyTokky is one of them. However, real life recently triumphed over the online world when HstikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, was arrested in London.

What caused police to search for HstikkyTokky via manhunt that eventually led to his arrest? Find out the details, and whether he still remains in police custody.

Why was HstikkyTokky arrested?

According to the BBC, TikTok influencer HstikkyTokky was arrested on Monday, Oct. 13, by the Surrey Police after being on the run for nearly a year due to multiple driving offenses. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted by local authorities for failing to appear in court following a March 2024 car crash in Virginia Water, Surrey. The failed court appearance was in November 2024.

Following the crash, an appeal was launched by the Surrey Police after the driver of a McLaren, believed to be HstikkyTokky, reportedly left the scene of the collision. "A 24-year-old man from Hutton, Essex, was arrested on Friday for failing to appear at court for dangerous driving,” the Surrey Police said in a statement, per the outlet.

"He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday and has been remanded ahead of a further court appearance at Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday," the statement continued.

HstikkyTokky was not immediately released after his arrest.

Initially due to appear in Staines Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Oct. 14, HstikkyTokky’s case was adjourned until Oct. 24, and as a result, he has been ordered to remain in police custody until court resumes, according to Yahoo! News.

The popular social media star is facing three separate charges for the crash that occurred on A30 London Road. HstikkyTokky is charged with failing to stop after an accident, driving while using a mobile phone and driving without third party insurance, the outlet reported.

HstikkyTokky previously claimed his innocence in the charges against him.

Per Indy 100, prior to his arrest, he previously referred to the incident as "fabricated" to "make me look guilty.” "The Matrix has officially declared war on me. Why? Because I refuse to play by their rules," he said on social media at the time.

"The so-called incident in March? It's an excuse. A fabricated story to make me look guilty. To suppress me, to suppress the truth, and most importantly, to suppress you," HstikkyTokky said. As he continues to make headlines regarding his legal troubles, there are also rumors swirling that HstikkyTokky is the source of an upcoming documentary after being seen with a filming crew and BBC personality Louis Theroux, according to the outlet.