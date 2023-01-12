Waffler69 on TikTok Built His Career on Eating Strange Snacks — Details on His Passing

Plenty of streamers, influencers, and content creators are lucky enough to make a living off of doing things that many of us love to do on a regular basis. Many play video games, some get to show off samples of clothing or related fashion, and some can even gain online traction by sleeping. But if there's one thing that many of us would love to gain clout for doing, it's eating a ton of junk food and interesting snacks. For Waffler69 (known on TikTok as @Wafffler69 — with three f's), that was his career.

Article continues below advertisement

Following in the footsteps of YouTube channels like Epic Meal Time and Binging with Babish, Waffler69 was a popular TikToker who has essentially built his popularity off of eating some of the strangest meals and snacks you can find. With more than 1.6 million followers and 32.8 million likes across his posts, Waffler69 certainly made a name for himself as a foodie influencer. However, it was recently reported that Waffler69 passed away at the age of 33. What happened to the TikToker?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Waffler69? Here are the details on the TikToker's career leading up to his passing.

Waffler69 was a popular content creator who garnered an immense following on TikTok. His content primarily consisted of his finding and eating some of the most bizarre snacks and fast food one could find. His taste tests include a highly sought after giant Fruit Loop, corn dogs with Asian-inspired seasonings, and even boxes of old and rare promotional cereal, just to name a few. Some of his more popular videos consisted of his comparing identical offerings from different fast food joints.

In most of his TikToks, he offers real-time commentary on how the food tastes, almost as if offering palatable reviews for anyone looking to try these treats on their own. His TikTokers are filled with positive comments, with many showing their appreciation for Waffler69's takes on these meals. Waffler69 was also active on other social media channels like Instagram and YouTube, but his TikTok was by far his most popular platform. He was also available on Cameo and sold themed merch.

Article continues below advertisement

The death of Waffler69 was reported in early January 2023.

News about Waffler69's death broke in the early morning on Jan. 12 via a recent TikTok. The confirmation comes from his brother, known as @claydorm on TikTok, who made guest appearances on many of Waffler69's videos. According to him, Waffler69 — whose real name was Taylor — passed away at 10 p.m. on Jan. 11. Reportedly, Waffler69 suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. He died about "an hour [and a] half later."