McDonald's, Olive Garden, and Taco Bell We Fully Support This TikToker Who Invited 50 Celebrities and Businesses to Her Wedding By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 10 2023, Published 10:07 p.m. ET

The internet can be a cesspool filled with the dregs of society all vying for the worst kind of attention. From bad takes to bigotry, right on down to petty fights, it sometimes feels as if it's the death destroyer of worlds. However, every once in a while, a hero rises from the flames like a phoenix resurrected. They're someone who has bravely pulled Excalibur from the stone, declaring themselves king of social media.

Recently, a newly crowned victor posted a video to TikTok depicting herself inviting 50 celebrities and huge-name businesses to her wedding. Yes, she invited corporations and, in today's capitalist society, could anyone really be mad about that? While we check our mailbox, let's take a look at who made the cut.

Source: Instagram/@victoriaa322 The brave TikToker (R) and her husband on their honeymoon

Which celebrities were invited to the TikToker's wedding?

We should point out that while the TikTok video was posted on Jan. 8, it was labeled as something the original poster forgot to upload. User Victoriaa322, a self-described Disney adult, was actually married in July 2022. Unfortunately, there have been no follow-up TikToks regarding who came to her wedding, but at least we've got you covered in terms of who was invited.

What businesses were invited to the wedding?

We're inclined to believe that this was either a ploy for free gifts or it was an incredible joke. Either way, Victoriaa322 invited far more businesses than people. Look, you can always make more friends, but you should never turn your back on a Chalupa Supreme from Taco Bell, who was absolutely invited. To name all of the corporations that were invited would be daunting, so we'll include just some of our favorites: Olive Garden

Doritos

Burger King

McDonald's

Crumbl Cookies

Monster Energy

Bang Energy

Hydroflask

Buffalo Wild Wings

Boston Celtics

New York Rangers

New York Nets

New York Yankees

Jack Daniels

The comments section of the TikTok was wonderfully supportive, with a few users wondering how Victoriaa322 obtained these physical mailing addresses. Hilariously, H&R Block's TikTok account replied with, "We kinda feel left out." But by far the best response came from McDonald's, who asked, "Am I a place or a celebrity?" Victoriaa322 replied with, "Celebrity!"