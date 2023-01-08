Head Chef Gordon Ramsay Critiques Food Harshly, but How Many Michelin Stars Does He Have?

Gordon Ramsay, a student of Marco Pierre White and celebrity chef known throughout the world after hosting hit shows like Master Chef and Hell's Kitchen, has a lot to say about other people's food, and what he says matters, considering how many Michelin stars he has. Some of the restauranteurs he tears apart in Kitchen Nightmares will now and then retort by asking him what makes him so much better or why his opinion on food matters more, and those people have no idea who they were talking to.