Wendell Edwards Has Left His Morning Anchor Role on WFSB in Connecticut Regular morning anchor Wendell Edwards of WFSB in Connecticut has left his morning slot, leading many viewers to wonder what happened to him. By Joseph Allen Dec. 5 2023, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Any TV news viewer who watches their shows regularly will likely notice when the lineup on those shows changes. If you watch a morning news program every morning and one day discover that the anchor you've watched for years has vanished, you're going to wonder what happened to them.

Many viewers in Hartford, Conn. have noticed that Wendell Edwards, one of the regular hosts of Eyewitness News in the Morning on WFSB in the town, is no longer in his usual role. Naturally, many want to understand what happened to Wendell.

What happened to Wendell Edwards on WFSB?

Wendell appears to have left WFSB, although the details around his departure remain very much a mystery. According to an article published in The Laurel on Nov. 20, 2023, “His last day on the air was last Thursday, according to sources familiar with the change. Insiders say there was no explanation given to staff." Wendell's bio has been removed from the WFSB website, but the station hasn't released any statement addressing his departure.

Wendell has also been radio silent following the reports that he was leaving the network. He has posted on Facebook once since the news broke, but only to wish his departed mother a happy birthday. He hasn't said anything about a new job or about why he may have been fired from WFSB. For now, the circumstances around Wendell's departure from WFSB remain mostly a mystery. What's safe to say, though, is that he won't be back on the channel any time soon.

Wendell has had a long career in broadcast journalism.

Wendell first joined the WFSB team in 2021, but before that, he had a long tenure in broadcast journalism in other places across the country. He has worked at news stations in Birmingham, Ala., and had a stint as an anchor for Hearst Television. He also worked as an anchor at Oklahoma City’s KOCO 5 News, where he received several plaudits and awards for his journalistic endeavors.

While in Oklahoma, Wendell won two NABJ Salute to Excellence awards in 2008 and 2011. In 2010, he was awarded the Oklahoma Broadcasters Association award for outstanding investigative reporting. He is also an alumnus of Columbia Journalism School, so it's clear that his credentials weren't the reason he was fired.