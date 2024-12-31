What Happened to Woah Vicky? Influencer Says She Faked Her Own Kidnapping "I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 31 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @woahvicky

Influencer and Instagram model Woah Vicky isn't exactly known for her low-controversy content. The social media star, whose real name is Victoria Rose Waldrip, rode to fame by riding on a tide of problematic claims and speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Then, she upped her game by picking beef with the "cash me outside" girl, Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie. There was some content made of her eating lotion along the way and speculation about her race. But basically, she's never exactly steered clear of controversy. However, the social media star may have really stepped in it this time after claiming she was kidnapped. So what happened to Woah Vicky? Let's dive in.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Woah Vicky?

To start with, Vicky took a trip to Nigeria. In follow-up videos, she revealed that people wondered why she would go to Nigeria and suggested it's a lot safer than people realize. But first, the kidnapping hoax. Or "hoax" if you believe some of her fans, anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

Vicky posted a since-deleted post to X (formerly Twitter) that read, "I have kidnapped Vicky. She is with me in Nigeria. I am demanding $1 million for her release." Understandably, fans panicked. She even posted some threatening-seeming videos with a local Nigerian man who played the "role" of her kidnapper.

Article continues below advertisement

But after the posts gained some unfavorable traction, Vicky made some videos explaining that it was all a hoax. In one video, she appeared alongside her alleged "kidnapper," whom she called "her brother," and explained that the hoax was all in good fun and she didn't mean to upset people. In one video she explained, "I was just bored. Forgive me y'all."

Update: WoahVicky says oops my bad after starting a false rumor that an African man kidnapped her in Nigeria 😳🙏🏽🇳🇬



“I was just bored forgive me y’all” pic.twitter.com/G79OuHR7AP — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 29, 2024 Source: X / @raindropsmedia1

Article continues below advertisement

Fans aren't exactly convinced.

Although it seemed like a done deal and the explanation satisfied many, there were some who weren't so convinced. In one video, for instance, Vicky appears to be reading her explanation from a phone. She isn't smiling and glances off-camera several times as she tells people she's OK and it was all a joke.

This has led some fans to believe that the real hoax is that she's OK now and that she was actually kidnapped. One fan wrote on Instagram, "Something feels off about this. I feel like it’s forced. Did she make it back home yet?"

Article continues below advertisement

Another wrote, "OMG I thought you were kidnapped?!" Several people responded, laughing at the comment. Another fan wrote, "I don't know what to believe now, is she safe or not?" In comment sections all across social media, fans are battling it out between "she's fine, it was a joke in poor taste" people and those who feel that she's actually in danger.