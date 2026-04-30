Wren Kitchens Closes With No Notice and Unfilled Orders — What Happened? “No warning from them… just out of nowhere closed up.” By Jennifer Farrington Published April 30 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@wrenkitchens_usa;YouTube/News 12

Maybe you’ve heard, maybe you haven’t, but Wren Kitchens has shuttered all of its U.S.-based stores and closed its Wren Kitchens Studios located in select Home Depot stores. While it’s becoming more and more common for brick-and-mortar stores to shutter, there’s usually a warning issued ahead of the closures from the companies operating these stores, so the public isn’t caught off guard (plus it’s the ethical thing to do).

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But when it comes to Wren Kitchens, they simply closed down their stores at the end of April 2026 with no notice to customers and some employees, while still having some orders unfulfilled. Naturally, customers were pretty surprised to find the doors of Wren Kitchens locked, especially those who had pending orders they had already paid for. So, what’s going on with Wren Kitchens and why did they close so abruptly?

What happened to Wren Kitchens?

Source: Wren Kitchens The message displayed on Wren Kitchen's website.

Wren Kitchens has permanently closed down all of its U.S.-based brick-and-mortar stores, all 15, most of which were located on the East Coast, as well as its studios inside select Home Depot stores.

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The company has reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, per USA Today, which typically signals a business is in deep financial trouble and unable to continue with operations. While some companies will opt for a form of bankruptcy that allows them to restructure and keep their stores open, Wren Kitchens appears to have opted to wipe away its U.S. footprint entirely. Basically, it gave up.

Former employees of Wren Kitchens gathered Friday outside the Luzerne County warehouse in solidarity with their fellow coworkers. This came a day after the British kitchen manufacturer abruptly stopped all of its operations in the United States. https://t.co/xJ0kGMFBi5 pic.twitter.com/hOu5coCQte — 28/22 News (WBRE/WYOU) (@wbrewyou) April 24, 2026

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While Wren Kitchens hasn’t issued a public statement regarding the closures, its website does confirm the shutdown, stating: “We regret to inform you that our showrooms and studios are now closed.” The company also provides an online form for those seeking assistance, perhaps those who still have unfilled orders.

Like the one homeowner in North Wantagh who told News 12 that he had an order still waiting to be fulfilled and received no notice from Wren Kitchens about the closures or whether he would ever receive the materials he paid for. He said he was expecting cabinets, countertops, and appliances.

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According to the customer, he had already paid more than $2,000, plus another $10,000 in checks that were never cashed. He told the outlet, “No warning from them… just out of nowhere closed up,” adding that he feels they “left me high and dry.” A former Wren Kitchens designer also spoke with News 12, saying they weren’t told anything before or after the abrupt shutdown of their U.S. stores. Simply put, it appears the company held on as long as it could and didn’t see a profitable future ahead.

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Home Depot says it was not informed by Wren Kitchens ahead of the studio closures.

Aside from customers and the general public, Home Depot, which had an active partnership with Wren Kitchens, says it had no idea the stores or studios were closing. A spokesperson for Home Depot shared in an emailed statement to USA Today, “We had no previous notice of Wren’s intent to close, and we’re actively evaluating how this has affected Wren customers to help those who may have questions or issues.”