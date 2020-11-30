Here's What Went Down Between Yazan and Brittany on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'

As past episodes of the show have revealed, the Jordan-native was willing to sacrifice his relationship with his parents, job, and home to spend more time with Brittany Banks. So, was it all worth it? Are they still together — what happened to them?

"I want our relationship to succeed," Yazan Abo Horira explained in his mother tongue of Arabic on an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

So, what happened to Yazan and Brittany from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way'?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way offers a rare glimpse into how various couples navigate cultural differences, familial relationships, or even a language barrier. The 90 Day Fiancé spin-off revolves around U.S. natives who want to build a life for themselves far away from home. Some of the stars on the show managed to make their relationship work despite the significant obstacles, while others were a great deal less successful. Arguably, Yazan and Brittany might belong to the latter category.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

As Season 2 of the show revealed, Yazan and Brittany were struggling to overcome communication issues, problems arising from their vastly different lifestyles, and the language barrier.

In an episode, they failed to find each other at a crowded airport. In another, Yazan had to rely on a translator to tell Brittany why their marriage wouldn't bode well with his relatives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

"As far as I'm concerned Yazan and I are done," Brittany remarked in "Fight or Flight?" before boarding her flight to Jordan. Although her opinions may have changed somewhat during her trip to Jordan, it is becoming increasingly untenable for her and Yazan to pursue a healthy relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not on My Watch" captured one of the less conflict-laden encounters between the stars. In the episode, Yazan told Brittany that she wouldn't be required to convert to Islam. He then went on to add that she would, however, have to marry him within a month, which she, understandably enough, didn't take to too well. To make matters even more complicated, Brittany may have been still married at the time the conversation took place.

Source: YouTube