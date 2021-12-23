What Happened to Zion? 'The Matrix Resurrections' Explains Everything

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Matrix Resurrections.

The concept of Zion in The Matrix series is probably one of the more comprehensible things in the film. Downloading kung-fu into your brain? Using human beings as batteries? The Milli Vanilli Italian twins with dreads? The Architect's weird affected speech and manner of speaking? The fact that Neil Patrick Harris is (spoiler alert) the bad guy in the new movie? All of these hurt one's brain to comprehend.

But the concept of Zion and what happened to it in part four of the series is a little easier to understand.