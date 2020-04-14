Wait, Didn't Trevor Holmes Have a Girlfriend on 'American Idol'? Here's What Happened

If you aren't familiar with Sierra Nielsen, let us bring you up to speed — Sierra is a 34-year-old fitness coach and nutritionist from California, according to Famous Birthdays. She got her Personal Training Certification and Sports Nutrition Certification from ISSA, and uses her Instagram, as well as her personal blog, Your Sexy Self, to promote her training programs. She has 216,000 Instagram followers, and to be honest, she seems to be doing quite well for herself.

Sierra and Trevor dated for quite a while, and made several appearances together when the singer-songwriter appeared on American Idol. At one point, Katy Perry was reportedly flirting with Trevor, and since she was apparently his lifelong celebrity crush, Sierra supported it.

"I was fully supportive of it, we all have celebrity crushes," Sierra said in an interview on Good Morning America. "I even told [Katy] we could share him." Check out the full interview below.