Wil Willis Was Replaced on 'Forged in Fire'

You may have heard of the History Channel show Forged in Fire , but how much do you know about its longtime host Wil Willis ? Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Forged in Fire and have been wondering: What has happened to Wil?

This show encourages previous Forged in Fire champions to face off against one of the four judges for an additional $10,000. However, recent revelations may have come to change his role on the show entirely.

Wil has previous experience on television shows that premiered on the Military Channel: Special Ops and Triggers. The show Forged in Fire was Wil's big break, as he is also the host of the spin-off show, Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges.

Before he was a television host, Wil was an Army Ranger for four years and an Air Force Pararescueman (PJ) for 10. He occasionally spoke about his experiences on his Instagram , detailing the lengthy process of becoming both. Wil was inspired to join the military by his father's own service in the U.S. Army until 1991.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Forged in Fire is a unique glimpse into the past. The show features world-class bladesmiths recreating historical weapons in a competition. There are four judges, and Wil has served as the show's host for quite some time. His responsibilities on the show have included giving competitors specifications to meet for their blades and offering advice.

Was Wil Willis replaced on 'Forged in Fire'?

While fans were still eagerly awaiting the return of Forged in Fire back in November, rumors started bubbling that Wil was replaced as a contributor on the popular History Channel series. "Just saw a promo for the upcoming season of Forged in Fire and it said there's a new host. What happened to Wil Willis?" one viewer tweeted at the time.

It's true, Wil was replaced by former National Geographic star of Ultimate Survival Alaska Grady Powell for the show's 2021 season. According to Trib Live, the History Channel said that the decision to replace Wil with Grady was made to earmark a "new chapter" in the show's existence, and with the new year underway it makes much more sense now.

"As with any legacy series that has had the privilege of being on the air for five-plus years, fans will notice new names and faces from time to time. While we appreciate Wil Willis and everything he brought to the series we are excited to start this new chapter and welcome Grady Powell into the 'forge' as our new host," the network told the publication of its decision.

Despite the well-thought-out response, more fans seemed to be upset about the switch than eager, as expressed on social media. Tweets like, "I am disappointed to learn that they got rid of the host Wil Willis. Won’t be the same without him tbh," became prevalent after the announcement. "Watching since the beginning. Enjoyed every show. Waiting for next season. Please don't leave Wil," said another fan who's unhappy with the switch to Grady at the tail end of 2020.

While many television shows halted production due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, there might have been a good reason Wil had to sit the 2021 season out. In March 2020, he welcomed a child with his wife, artist Krystle Amina! The host took to Instagram to welcome the birth of his son Flash Orion Willis on Mar. 6, 2020, writing, "Docs had to go in for this guy but happy to say he and Momma are doing great!" Wil is also a father to two other children from a previous marriage.

