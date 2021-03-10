Meet Grady Powell, an Ex-Green Beret and the New Host of 'Forged in Fire'

Much like Wil Willis, the old host of Forged in Fire, Grady Powell comes from a long line of men who served in the military. And, just like Wil, Grady too joined the U.S. Army at a young age.

As loyal fans of the show will likely tell you, Wil started out as a U.S. Army Ranger. Meanwhile, Grady served as a Green Beret before embarking on a new career as a TV survivalist. So, what else do they have in common? What's there to know about Grady, the new host of Forged in Fire?