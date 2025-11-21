Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Keon Coleman Had a "Healthy Scratch" for the Second Week in a Row
Nov. 16 was the third time Keon had to miss game time because of disciplinary action.
Keon Coleman, the 22-year-old wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, has had a rough few weeks. He sat out his second game in a row on Nov. 20, 2025, as a "healthy scratch."
He was previously supposed to play in the game, but was replaced by wide receiver Gabe Davis from the practice squad, per ESPN. So why didn't Keon play?
Keon Coleman has been missing games because of "disciplinary issues."
Keon had to miss the Sunday, Nov. 16 game because he was late to a team meeting that Friday morning, according to coach Sean McDermott and ESPN. He was a healthy scratch for the Thursday, Nov. 20 game as well.
It seems that the discipline for being late that Friday extended through the week.
The Nov. 16 game was the third time Keon has missed time in a game because of disciplinary issues. He missed the first quarter of a Jaguars game in 2024 and the first series against the New England Patriots in week five, per ESPN.
Keon took accountability for his tardiness.
When asked about not being able to play on Nov. 16, Keon said, "Just got to be better ... Just got to be better and focus on next week."
Another reporter brought up that this is the second time this year that he's missed game time and asked if there's a lesson he's not learning. Keon said, "Nah, I wouldn't say that ... Again, mistakes happen, things happen, but [I] gotta be better."
He confirmed that he was late for a team meeting. Someone asked how difficult it is to stand and watch the game, unable to play.
"I wouldn't say it's difficult, it's disappointing," Keon said, adding that he understands why he had to sit out. He said, "You just gotta be proud for your teammates and root for them."
Bills Coach Sean McDermott commented on Keon's tardiness.
"I'm aware of how he handled it more publicly, and I appreciate that and respect that … And now it's again, one day at a time, and earning the trust and respect of the teammates. And that takes time, so that each day that goes by, you check 'em off as wins, trust builds. So, that's the important piece of it," Coach McDermott said.
Reporters asked McDermott about Keon's disciplinary situation after the Nov. 20 game, and the coach said, "Nothing new. We're just taking it one day at a time right now. Thought we had a better week, but we move forward one day at a time."
Per the New York Post, McDermott previously said, "It is disappointing, but I still believe in the young man ... I try and give the guys a kind of a strike approach, 'Hey, you get a chance to show your teammates that’s not really who you are.'"
"When it happens again, then I step in. I believe he will learn from it. He takes it seriously. He will move forward in a way of growing from this, and that’s the whole goal," he added.