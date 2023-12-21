Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Rumors Are Swirling Online That Viral TikTok Sensation Xiao Xiao Has Died Users across the internet are concerned about what happened to TikTok viral sensation Xiao Xiao following rumors that she may have died. By Joseph Allen Dec. 21 2023, Published 10:49 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@xiuxhenziao.86

It's hard to say for sure, but some are claiming that Xiao Xiao's accounts were taken down because her mother is under investigation for child abuse.

Xiao Xiao is a 36-year-old disabled woman from China who has had several videos go viral on TikTok.

Although it has yet to be substantiated, rumors are currently swirling online that Xiao Xiao, a disabled Chinese woman who has gone viral on TikTok, has died. The rumors have been posted and reacted to several times, which has led many to wonder exactly what happened to Xiao Xiao.

Xiao Xiao is a 36-year-old woman who first went viral after a video of her was posted on the Chinese social media site Doujin, which is considered the Chinese equivalent of TikTok. Now, many are hoping that the rumors about her and all the chatter happening online aren't true.

What happened to TikTok sensation Xiao Xiao?

The rumors that Xiao Xiao has died have been picking up steam online thanks largely to a viral tweet. It isn't clear who's behind that tweet and whether the information is accurate. There's also no information about how Xiao Xiao may have allegedly died. So for now, users who loved her content are paying tribute to her, and hoping that the news they've heard is just another death hoax.

"I just heard that Xiao Xiao passed away please let this be a joke," one person wrote, with many others echoing their comments. In a related development, Xiao Xiao's account on social media appear to have been suspended. It's possible that the removal of her accounts is what spawned the rumors that she had died, but the connection might not be that clear.

Users on Twitter are claiming that Xiao Xiao's accounts were suspended over allegations of child abuse. The allegations claim that Xiao Xiao's mother was exploiting her disability by posting videos to social media sometimes without her full consent or awareness. While plenty of people clearly love Xiao Xiao and her videos, it also seems like her mother may have chosen to exploit her daughter instead of taking care of her.

I just heard that xiao xiao passed away please let this be a joke 💔💔💔

Who is Xiao Xiao?

Xiao Xiao's videos have become popular on TikTok after collaborating with fellow Chinese influencer Mei Niang Xin Xin. In one video, she playfully kicks Mei Niang Xin Xin after she refuses to give the microphone to Xiao Xiao. That video was viewed more than 20 million times, and helped Xiao Xiao become a star on TikTok.