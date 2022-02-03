'Dying Light 2' Gives Players a New Cast of Characters to Follow

The original Dying Light game followed undercover agent Kyle Crane, who was tasked with infiltrating a quarantine zone in the fictional city of Harran to secure the data of a potential antidote to a virus that is rapidly spreading through the city.

Those who completed the original game in 2015 watched Crane struggle with following his orders and helping the survivors of the virus. But now that Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on Feb. 4, players want to know what happens to the former lead.