Tanya Could Be in Danger in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, and There's a Fan Theory About It
Tanya didn't survive The White Lotus Season 1 just to be killed off in the second season. Or, at least, that's what fans are hoping right now, as Tanya's Season 2 storyline continues to get more complicated. Her husband left their romantic vacation in Sicily to take care of alleged work back home and now, Tanya is hanging out with a group of men, including her new bestie Quentin, who may not have her best interests at heart.
So, what happens to Tanya in The White Lotus?
There are already some theories floating around about how our dear heroine fares by the end of the second season. She's the only returning guest from Season 1, so in a way, it feels like she has some serious plot armor. But with the way things are going, it's hard not to be concerned for Tanya.
What happens to Tanya in 'The White Lotus'?
We don't know for sure if Tanya dies in The White Lotus Season 2 or if her husband somehow takes her money and runs, but Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya, is a fan favorite. It's hard to imagine that her time on the show ends with her character's tragic death. Instead, Tanya seems like the type of character who survives everything thrown at her, against all odds.
Jon Gries, who plays Tanya's husband Greg, teased to Entertainment Weekly that creator Mike White "plays multi-level chess" with "not just one board."
And when it comes to Tanya, that could certainly be the case. Right now on the show, Tanya is being wooed by a group of gay men whom she believes are as wealthy as she is.
Tanya even makes it a point to mention that fact to her assistant Portia, so the two of them think nothing of leaving the resort to spend two days at Quentin's swanky palazzo in a nearby town. But, according to some White Lotus theories, this could be a near-fatal move for Tanya.
There's a TikTok theory involving Tanya's husband in 'The White Lotus.'
According to a theory making the rounds in TikTok right now, the gay men Tanya is shacking up with could be linked to her husband, and none of them have good intentions. The theory points out Quentin's story about falling for a cowboy in Montana, who is heterosexual.
He says he would still do anything for him. Greg is from that area and works for the Bureau of Land Management. He was also in Sicily before Tanya arrived and, as Tanya tells him before he leaves, it was his idea to take a trip to the country.
The theory says that Greg may have concocted a plan with Quentin to kill Tanya so Greg could be left with her billion-dollar fortune. Greg even points out to Tanya that he signed a prenup. But if Tanya dies, then Greg could inherit everything.
And if Tanya dies while Greg is back home (he has to suddenly leave the trip for a couple of days, if you remember), then Greg can't be blamed for whatever happens to her.
It does make sense, as far as theories go, for how the season could play out. Greg is so furious when he finds out Tanya brought Portia and, as the Tiktoker said in her video, that could be because he wanted Tanya alone and vulnerable.
Unfortunately, the theory means Tanya may die at the end of The White Lotus Season 2. Whether or not this theory is accurate, we can all agree that the men Tanya and Portia left the resort with are likely bad news.
Earlier in the season, Cameron mentions how local aristocrats have expensive palazzos (not unlike Quentin's) but no liquid money.
So even if Greg isn't part of some outrageous plot, Quentin and his friends could still have a plan in place to take advantage of Tanya.
