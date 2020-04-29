This Is What Happens When You Photocopy Water

We get it, you're bored. You've run out of things to do, so instead you start searching random questions on the internet, and then you're down a YouTube rabbit hole of things you never thought you needed to know, but you have to know the answer to right now.

One of those questions is probably "what happens when you photocopy water?"

You've seen people photocopy their butts, animals, and other weird things. But what about water?

Luckily, you're not the first person to wonder this — and someone else has already tested it.