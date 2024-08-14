Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent The Live Golden Buzzer Direct Pass on 'America's Got Talent' Is a Game Changer Sofia Vergara gave out the first Live Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Aug. 14 2024, 7:19 a.m. ET Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Sometimes, the contestants on America's Got Talent just have that x factor. Yes, we know, that's a different show, but you get it. And when celebrity judge Sofia Vergara recognized talent in an acrobatics team in the Aug. 13 episode, she gave them a Live Golden Buzzer. This is a first for the show, but it's definitely a thing, and it's more important than a standard Golden Buzzer.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who aren't aware, the Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent is something one judge is allowed to give an act during the quarterfinals to propel them forward in the competition. But only one Golden Buzzer can be given out each week. Sofia's gift of the Live Golden Buzzer is a little different, and a first of its kind for the show.

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Article continues below advertisement

What is a Live Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent'?

The Live Golden Buzzer is kind of like the Golden Buzzer, but this is a new addition to the show. On a specific night during the competition, each judge gets a Live Golden Buzzer for a live show that they can hand out during the quarterfinals. This is what Sofia gives to one of the acts, and it ensures that they get all the way to the finals regardless of where the votes fall.

Sofia makes the decision to give the Hakuna Matata Acrobats a spot in the finals with the epic Live Golden Buzzer because she wants to ensure that they have a solid chance to win the $1 million prize. "This is definitely one of the most ambitious acts I've seen on AGT," Sofia says in the episode. "I mean, I can see the difference from the audition. You guys deserve to be here."

Article continues below advertisement

The standard Golden Buzzer has always been in play to move selected acts on to the live shows. But the clear path with the Live Golden Buzzer makes sure that those who receive it are guaranteed one of four Live Golden Buzzer spots in the finals.

How do the finals work on 'America's Got Talent'?