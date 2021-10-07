A Stream Key Is Your Connection Between Twitch and the Outside World

After the Twitch leak that happened in Oct. 2021, the platform sent a message out to all users explaining that it updated their stream keys and that users would have to update them manually wherever they are using them to connect to other platforms.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys," Twitch said in a notice sent out on Oct. 6. "Depending on which broadcast software you use, you may need to manually update your software with your new key to start your next stream."