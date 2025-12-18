Nick Reiner Wore a Suicide Prevention Vest During His First Court Appearance The first suicide prevention vest was designed by a nurse. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 18 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@monashaferedwards; Instagram/@michelereiner

From 2001 to 2019, the Bureau of Justice Statistics reported an 85 percent increase in the number of suicides in state prisons, a 61 percent increase in federal prisons, and a 13 percent increase in local jails, per the National Institute of Corrections. In January 2025, the Department of Justice announced a new plan to address in-custody suicides.

Article continues below advertisement

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said these reforms were recommended by experts from across the Department’s litigation, law enforcement, and policy operations. The five action items included improving access to mental health care, reducing the opportunity to self-harm, and promoting a healthy culture in prisons. What wasn't mentioned was something that had been in use since 1989. What is a suicide prevention vest? Details to follow.

Article continues below advertisement

The first suicide prevention vest was created by a nurse.

In 1989, Lonna Speer was working as a nurse in the Santa Cruz, Calif., county jail when she came up with the idea for the suicide prevention vest, also known as the anti-suicide smock. At the time, inmates who were on suicide watch were kept naked so they couldn't harm themselves. Speer decided to make a garment that would solve this problem and help prisoners maintain their dignity.

The vest has evolved over time and is now constructed from nylon in a quilted pattern to prevent anyone from tearing it into strips they can use to hang themselves. Each anti-suicide smock is collarless and sleeveless, and is designed to force the wearer to be naked underneath. They are also fire-retardant and cannot be rolled up to form a rope.

Article continues below advertisement

Speer went on to start Ferguson Safety Products. They sell various suicide prevention products, like a suicide prevention jumpsuit and kilt, a safety pillow, safety slippers, mattresses, sleeping bags, and pillows. Outside of prisons, these items are found in hospitals as well as mental health and behavioral care facilities.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner wore a suicide prevention vest during his first court appearance.

Following the brutal murders of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, police arrested their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner. He was subsequently charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Nick has a history of mental health issues and has struggled with substance abuse. An unnamed friend who lives near the Reiners told the New York Post that Rob was telling people he was worried about Nick's mental state.