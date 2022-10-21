Swifties Have a Heartbreaking Theory About the Meaning of "Bigger Than the Whole Sky"

Trigger warning: This article includes discussion of pregnancy loss.

Swifties wasted no time in deciphering each track on Taylor Swift's album "Midnights," which dropped at the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, 2022. Once the new music was released, theories about each song's meaning — and who they're about — began flying left and right on social media. And fans think they've cracked the code about "Bigger Than the Whole Sky."

Keep reading to learn about the meaning of the track, which was released as part of Taylor's "Midnights (3 a.m. Edition)."