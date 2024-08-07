Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Keeps Talking About "Cortisol Face" — but What Is That? At the end of the day, it's always best to just ask your doctor. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 7 2024, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@graceful.wellness

You may have noticed while scrolling through TikTok that some content creators have been talking about "cortisol face," or "moon face," and how they believe this puffier-shaped face is caused by the stress hormone cortisol.

But as with a lot of things you hear about on the internet, it's important not to immediately take everything as the cold hard truth. Here's what we know about "cortisol face," and what social media users are saying about it.

What is "cortisol face"?

The Cleveland Clinic describes "cortisol face" or "moon face" (with the medical term actually being "moon facies") as something that happens "when fat deposits build up along the sides of your face, causing severe swelling." "The swelling can make your face look round and puffy. Moon face is a common side effect of corticosteroid use and a symptom of certain health conditions," the clinic adds.

What kind of health conditions? Well, the clinic mentions that this can include the rare hormonal disorder Cushing syndrome (you may have heard of it before, after comedian Amy Schumer spoke out about it), along with hyperthyroidism. And, as previously mentioned, continued steroid use could also be the culprit of "moon face."

"Long-term steroid use can affect your adrenal glands, causing them to release a high amount of hormones like cortisol, a stress hormone," the clinic writes. "Over time, this hormonal imbalance can cause weight gain and water retention. This can lead to swelling and fat deposits in and around your face, and you might look like you have a moon face."

Your doctor may be able to adjust your dosage or prescribe a different steroid treatment, and it's important you don't stop taking any medications without asking your doctor first.

Obviously, not everyone who takes steroids or has these kinds of health conditions will get "moon face," but the clinic recommends a few things that can help to avoid it, including having a healthy nutrition and exercise plan, reducing your salt intake, staying hydrated, and getting adequate sleep.

As for how stress could play a role in "moon face," Vijay Murthy, PhD, a functional medicine doctor and co-founder of Murthy Health, told Healthline, "Chronic high cortisol levels can lead to facial changes, but such pronounced effects are not commonly seen outside of significant medical conditions. In most cases, everyday stress does not elevate cortisol to the levels needed to produce such a dramatic physical change."

In essence, "moon face" is a side effect of other conditions. And it's possible that a lot of TikTokers could be confusing "moon face" with the more general kind of puffiness you can get from "water retention, weight gain, drinking too much alcohol, dehydration, and a poor diet high in fats, sugars, and ultra-processed foods," said Dr. Gowri Reddy Rocco, MD, a double board-certified physician specializing in regenerative health and hormones, to Well + Good.