Evan's Secret on 'Atypical' Season 4 Is a Callback to An Earlier Episode

SPOILERS for Atypical are ahead.

The fourth and final season of Atypical landed on Netflix on July 9, and many longtime fans of the series are emotional about the prospect of bidding farewell to the Gardners and the fan favorite supporting characters.

During the first season, viewers saw Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine) fall in love with Evan Chapin (Graham Rogers). When Casey ultimately fell for her friend-turned-crush, Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart), viewers hoped that Evan would find happiness of his own.