Evan's Secret on 'Atypical' Season 4 Is a Callback to An Earlier Episode

Evan's Secret on 'Atypical' Season 4 Is a Callback to An Earlier EpisodeBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 14 2021, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
SPOILERS for Atypical are ahead.
The fourth and final season of Atypical landed on Netflix on July 9, and many longtime fans of the series are emotional about the prospect of bidding farewell to the Gardners and the fan favorite supporting characters.
During the first season, viewers saw Casey Gardner (Brigette Lundy-Paine) fall in love with Evan Chapin (Graham Rogers). When Casey ultimately fell for her friend-turned-crush, Izzie Taylor (Fivel Stewart), viewers hoped that Evan would find happiness of his own.
During the Season 4 premiere, Casey and her ex begin to text about Evan's "secret." Though some viewers thought that something big would ultimately be revealed about Evan, the text exchange actually references something that happened in Season 2.
What is Evan's secret in Atypical? Keep reading for the refresher on the video that is mentioned.
What is Evan's secret on 'Atypical'?
In the first episode of Season 4, "Magical Bird #1," Evan and Doug Gardner (Michael Rapaport) begin working together as EMTs. Casey struggles to tell her dad about her new relationship with Izzie (Fivel Stewart), and Doug is convinced that his daughter will soon reconcile with Evan.
After Doug and Evan's shift together ends with an awkward interaction about Casey's love life, her ex texts her about it.
"So you haven't told your dad about Izzie?" Evan writes in his first message.
"No. Did u?!" Izzie replies.
"Of course not," Evan responds. "Your secret is safe."
"So is yours," Sam's sister adds. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Izzie sends a link to a karate video on YouTube.
The text message conversation and the link are callbacks to Season 2, when Evan first showed Casey the aforementioned video. After Casey got drunk in "Pants on Fire" (Season 2, Episode 4), she was embarrassed to hang out with her then-boyfriend. He decided to "level the playing field" by revealing that he starred in a commercial for a karate studio.
The moment allowed Casey to feel less awkward, and the two laughed about Evan's participation in the commercial. The reference to the video in Season 4 was a sweet way for Evan and Casey to show that they still care for one another, though they are no longer in a relationship.
The texts also provide some closure for those Atypical fans who may have been hoping for the two to get back together.
What else has Graham Rogers appeared in before?
The 30-year-old actor stole fans' hearts as the sweet-yet-ditzy Evan on Atypical, and he's also played the FBI recruit, Caleb Haas, on all three seasons of Quantico. He had a recurring part on Ray Donovan as Smitty, and he appeared on a 2018 episode of the Netflix series, Love.
Most recently, Graham played Jude on The Kominsky Method.
Many may recognize Graham for being the one to utter "Can I get a hot tub?" on an ever-popular and memorable State Farm Insurance commercial.
All four seasons of Atypical are available to stream on Netflix now.