How to Use the GO Snapshot Feature in 'Pokémon GO'

One of the game's features that players have to utilize to complete some tasks in Pokémon GO is the GO Snapshot. So, what is the GO Snapshot and how do you use it?

Since Pokémon GO first released, players have been using the game's AR function to capture Pokémon in the real world, as though they're truly on the path to become the next greatest Pokémon trainer.

Pokémon GO players have been using this feature since the game's launch to not only show off the Pokémon they've managed to capture, but also to share quirky photos of their Pokémon in their homes.

The GO Snapshot function allows players to take photos of some of the Pokémon they've captured whenever they want. This means that players could stage photos of these Pokémon to share on social media or with their friends.

When Pokémon GO was first released, it was marketed as one of the first AR mobile games, allowing players to feel like they were catching Pokémon in their own backyard. Thanks to Pokémon GO's phone camera access, Pokémon would appear in the player's surrounding area.

To complete certain research tasks and get new rewards, players have to utilize some of the features of Pokémon GO they might usually skip over. One of these often overlooked features is the GO Snapshot.

How to use GO Snapshot in 'Pokémon GO.'

To take a photo of one of your Pokémon using GO Snapshot, first, select the Pokémon you wish to take a photo of. Then, select the camera button below the star in the upper right corner of the Pokémon's profile. Alternatively, you can also select the camera from your bag to take the photo. If you aren't using the AR+ feature, then your Pokémon will appear in your environment once your camera opens. You can then move the camera to position the Pokémon in your surroundings.

If you do have the AR+ feature enabled, you'll have to move your camera around, ideally focusing on a flat surface, so that it can find a good place to set your Pokémon. You'll see sparkles and yellow footsteps if you're doing this right. Place your Pokémon by tapping on one of the areas where you see the yellow footsteps. Not only does the GO Snapshot offer an opportunity for you to place your Pokémon in your environment, but you can even adjust them so they're photo-ready.