The Latest Episode of 'Catfish: The TV Show' Uses IMVU to Meet Someone IRL (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

When it comes to your avatar, there are a decent number of options. You can change things like their clothes, hair style, eye color, or even skin tone. While it may be lacking in the body type and gender options, users have a fair amount of freedom to make an avatar look however they want.

While it can be fun for most, this also provides a juicy platform for catfishes to present themselves in an ideal way and lure potential romantics.

That's where Kamie and Nev come in.