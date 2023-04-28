Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images 'The Late Late Show' Is Officially Over — What's Next for James Corden? 'The Late Late Show' has officially signed off, so what is host James Corden going to do next? Keep reading for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 28 2023, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

After more than eight years, James Corden signed off from The Late Late Show. The host went out with a bang, with hilarious sketches and heartfelt tributes to mark the end of his time on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

With his time as host of The Late Late Show officially over, fans have many questions. Although most want to know who will replace James, we're dying to know: What is James Corden going to do next? Let's find out!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is James Corden going to do next?

At the time of writing, it's unclear what James Corden will do next; but, it's safe to assume he'll look to expand his acting career. James recently starred in and executive produced Prime Video's black comedy series Mammals, so there's a good chance he'll return to the show if it gets renewed for a second season.

He's also starred in a variety of movie musicals, including Cats, Into the Woods, The Prom, and Cinderella, and it's likely he will return to the genre for one or more projects in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images James Corden and his wife, Julia Corden, at the 2022 Met Gala.

However, the comedian also seems eager to spend more time with his family. In January 2023, he sat down with Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show and revealed the decision to leave the show became "crystal clear" while filming Mammals. James explained that his son, Max, was upset over his father's busy filming schedule, which, in return, made James upset because he couldn't spend time with his son.

Article continues below advertisement

"I got in the car, and I called my wife Jules, and I said, 'I've realized, best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us, and I cannot waste another one,'" he recalled. "If I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expense of our children, our family... that is really all it comes down to."