Here's What Jeremy Roloff From 'Little People, Big World' Is up to These Days

Back in 2018, fans of Little People, Big World were surprised to learn Jeremy Roloff (and Audrey Roloff) were done with the show. Jeremy wrote a long note on Instagram, explaining that he felt like it was time he and Audrey focus on other projects. "That being said, we’re not disappearing. We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to," he wrote.

While Jeremy, who's the eldest son of Amy and Matt Roloff, is no longer on Little People, Big World, he updates his social media accounts fairly frequently — and he and his wife have truly been busy these last few years. Here's what the former reality star has been up to.

What is Jeremy Roloff doing now?

Jeremy Roloff is a designer, creative producer, and creator, according to his LinkedIn. He lists himself as President of The Roloff Company, which has been officially listed as a Domestic Business Corporation, and it's located on Roloff Farms. Jeremy and Audrey put out a marriage journal called Navigator's Council, and co-wrote a book titled A Love Letter Life, which came out in early 2019. The couple runs a site called theroloffs.com, where they sell their products and upload blog posts.

The most recent blog post (posted March 2021 — the last one this season) is titled "Crafting Your Marriage Mission Statement & Committing To Family Values," and it seems to be tied to their podcast called Behind the Scenes, which they launched in 2018.

In January 2021, Jeremy and Audrey released their newest book, Creative Love. "Our last book left folks ignited to pursue the love story they would want read back to them, this book is chalk full of creative ways to do that. A practical and useful book full of creative ways to live an intentional love story and maximize your potential. We’re excited to see how this tool is used and the stories (your story) it helps inspire," Jeremy describes on Instagram.

And considering Jeremy has nearly a million follower on Instagram alone, he's of course leveraging his fandom by sharing some sponsored posts and giveaways, which probably make him a pretty penny.

People who have been following Jeremy for a while are probably not surprised the former reality star has a super creative side. He got his Bachelor of Arts in Photography at Brooks Institute of Photography, and before that, he studied mechanical engineering at Portland Community College. He's held jobs as a camera operator, production assistant, producer, and wedding videographer.

The guy clearly has a really good eye: Check out this photo of his daughter, Ember! "My little girl is rapidly becoming not so little anymore," he captioned it.

Above all, Jeremy and Audrey's number one jobs are being parents. They're a proud dad and mom to Ember and Bode. If you follow Jeremy's extremely curated and woodsy Instagram, you'll find endless photos of himself with his children and loads of gorgeous family photos. Jeremy may not be in the Little People, Big World spotlight anymore, but he's certainly created a world of his own.