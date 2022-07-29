Sofia Rosinsky on Mac's Future in 'Paper Girls': "She's Getting a Raw Deal" (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Prime Video's Paper Girls, as well spoilers from the comics.

The new Prime Video series Paper Girls, based on the series of comics by the same name, follows four girls whose average morning paper route turns into a time-traveling adventure, catching them in the middle of a time war.

If you've never read the comics, there are some things you should know before starting the series — but it won't take long before you'll be sucked into the sci-fi adventure.