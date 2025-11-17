O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay Fred Goldman Millions — What Is the Estate Worth? O.J. lost a $33 million civil suit filed by Mr. Goldman in 1997 for the death of his son, Ron. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 17 2025, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The estate of former NFL star O.J. Simpson has agreed to pay Fred Goldman millions. O.J. was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend, Fred's son, Ronald Goldman. Goldman won a civil suit against O.J. in 1997, and he was awarded $33.5 million.

According to TMZ, the executor of O.J.'s estate, Malcolm LaVergne, has agreed to pay Fred millions of dollars to settle the debt. So, how much is the estate worth?

What is O.J. Simpson's estate worth?

At the time of his death from cancer in 2024, O.J.'s estate was worth approximately $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He estimated his net worth to be $10.8 million in 1992 during his divorce. Half of that amount was the value of his house in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. O.J. also earned income from his endorsement deal with Hertz and from his NFL pension.

Ron and Nicole Brown Simpson were murdered in the summer of 1994. The murders occurred outside Nicole's condo. She'd dined with her family earlier in the evening, and her mother had dropped her glasses at the restaurant. Ron, who was a waiter at the restaurant and friendly with Nicole, agreed to bring the glasses to Nicole's after work. Both Nicole and Ron were stabbed to death, and the DA claimed O.J. had committed the murders after flying into a jealous rage after spying on Nicole.

Ronald Lyle Goldman- July 2, 1968 – June 12, 1994

Nicole Brown Simpson - May 19, 1959 – June 12, 1994

The trial was a media sensation that dominated the headlines for years. After a lengthy trial that revealed racist police officers, interesting houseguests, and bloody gloves that didn't fit, O.J. was acquitted.

Fred Goldman sued O.J. after he was acquitted.

Following the murder trial, Fred sued O.J. in a civil trial for his son's death. Fred was awarded $33.5 million in the settlement, but he only received approximately $500,000 of the funds. Most of O.J.'s belongings were auctioned off to raise the funds. After his death, O.J.'s estate executor accepted Fred's creditor claim for $57,997,858.12.

The executor says that the funds were negotiated with Fred,, and the estate will continue to auction off items to raise the funds for the settlement. Malcolm also said that some of O.J.'s memorabilia was stolen, and he's working with attorney's to regain possession of the items.

Malcolm originally said that he wouldn't let Fred have a penny from O.J.'s estate. The executor has since changed course and said he will also request that the court award a fee for administrative costs to Fred for his help. Malcolm accepted Fred's claim against the estate and an IRS claim.