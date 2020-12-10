Retroplay Is the Other App Every Dedicated TikToker Needs

2020 was a weird year for literally everyone. If you are one of the millions of people who struck up a deep relationship with TikTok , though, then your year might have been just a little easier to bear. Now, with the app Retroplay , you can relive the best parts of your year that were on TikTok. That is, if you are one of the many content creators.

But if you’ve never heard of Retroplay, you're not alone. And if you want to understand what it is, how to use it, and what it has to do with TikTok, it’s not super complicated. The main takeaway is that Retroplay helps you see the stats of your year of creating videos on TikTok and, if you are a mega content creator, it can help you figure out what videos did well with your audience and which are best left in 2020. Along with so much else.