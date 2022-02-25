'Señorita 89' Explores the Dark Side of 1980's Beauty Pageants in Mexico (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Judging by the trailer for Señorita 89, the contestants are expected to stop at nothing to get their hands on the crown. 32 finalists for the Miss Mexico pageant in 1989 meet at La Encantada, an estate that cuts them off from the outside world as they undergo a rigorous three-month training program. The program is expected to make one of them a winner by any means necessary.

This includes plastic surgery at the insistence of those in charge of the program, intense dieting and exercise regimens, and the hope that the women will turn against each other.