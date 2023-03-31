Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images What Does the ‘April Theory’ Mean on TikTok? Learn About the Transformative Term By Haylee Thorson Mar. 31 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

April is upon us, and according to TikTok, life is about to get a whole lot better! If your “For You Page” is flooded with creators discussing new beginnings this spring, you’re certainly not alone. Case in point: the “April theory.”

Article continues below advertisement

The concept recently took the vertical video app by storm, and it sounds like we’re all in luck. So, what does the term mean, where does it come from, and what are its implications? We have the scoop on everything you should know about the transformative concept.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What does the April theory mean on TikTok? The concept signifies new beginnings.

On TikTok, creator @vaatsalya, AKA Vee, explains the meaning behind the term “April theory.” According to the social media influencer, “April theory is the COMPLETE opposite of March theory. The April theory is when you magically [escape] your winter depression.” She continues, “The days are warmer [which] leads you to things that contribute to your happiness, school is about to end, you make more memories, and life finally gets good again.”

Article continues below advertisement

“This better be true because March has been TOUGH,” one person commented on Vee’s video explaining the theory. For many people, January through March are the most difficult months. From cold, gloomy weather to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), feelings of isolation, tiredness, and general unhappiness often accompany wintertime. But what does SAD have to do with the April theory?

Does the April theory have scientific backing?

While Vee claims the April theory possesses mystical powers, there’s a scientific reason why humans become happier when March ends. For most people, SAD symptoms are like clockwork, typically beginning and ending around the same time each year. “If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody,” the Mayo Clinic states.

Article continues below advertisement

“These symptoms often resolve during the spring and summer months.” The spring equinox occurs on March 20 in the Northern Hemisphere, but the milder spring months truly blossom during April. That said, the theory that life improves for many people post-March is, in fact, true. Although, it’s probably not by magic.

What are the potential effects of the April theory? The concept may impact romantic relationships.

In a separate video, Vee elaborated on what consequences (positive or negative, depending on who you ask) the April theory may hold for individuals in relationships. “This is the time when most people break up because they’re starting new eras of their life and it’s harder to maintain a relationship,” she posited.