The ChapStick Challenge on TikTok Should Not Be Attempted by Anyone

Like other dangerous TikTok trends that go around, if you see anyone in a video talking about doing the ChapStick Challenge or even attempting it on-camera, you should report the video right away. To do this, press the white arrow share button on any video. From there, press "Report."

You can then select a reason. There's no guarantee that TikTok will remove the video right away, but because this challenge is so dangerous, reporting these uploads is important.