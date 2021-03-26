What Is TikTok's Viral One Arm Lift Challenge?

Let's face it, we all love watching viral videos and many of us even participate in the popular social media challenges.

If you're constantly scrolling through the social media video platform, you've probably come across viral lip-sync videos, DIY hacks, dances, and challenges.

Now, a new TikTok challenge has gone viral, and it's known as the One Arm Lift. And, if you're in a relationship, you will totally want to try this challenge with your significant other! Keep reading to find out more about users participating in this fun, but somewhat complicated video challenge.

Overall, the One Arm Lift Challenge is a pretty safe viral bit that you and your partner may want to try on TikTok. But, not all popular challenges should be attempted.

To complete the One Arm Lift Challenge, one person has to put their arm between the other person's thighs and lift them up. While the person doing the lifting has to be physically able to carry their partner's weight, the individual being lifted up off of the ground has to make sure that they maintain a tight core and don't lean forward. If they do not, that person will fall. Yikes.

The One Arm Lift Challenge has recently been going viral, with many couples showing off their physical strength. The social media bit involves two people, where one person picks the other up using only one arm. Many videos have shown a man and a woman participating in this challenge, and while it may seem easy, it certainly involves quite a bit of strength.

TikTok's Blackout Challenge is super dangerous.

Similar to the Pass Out Challenge, a popular 2020 trend that showed people rapidly shaking their heads from side to side until they passed out, the Blackout Challenge went viral in January 2021. The two similar TikTok challenges encourage people to pass out. However, the Blackout Challenge motivates people to asphyxiate themselves (by whatever way possible) until they faint.

Several experts have warned about the dangers of participating in these life-threatening challenges, saying that TikTokers could suffer from seizures, fainting, brain damage, and even death. On Jan. 21, 2021, a 10-year-old girl was reported brain-dead after she was rushed to the hospital. The young Italian girl attempted the Blackout Challenge and went into cardiac arrest before she passed away.