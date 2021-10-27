The Latest 'Bachelorette' Scandal Involves Minnesota Native Joe Coleman

While Michelle considers rehashing an (almost) relationship with an old flame, word travels among the contestants that the two met prior to the show, which causes tension within the house in promos for Episode 2. It isn’t long before Michelle catches wind of the rumor by way of SanctuAire CEO and resident tattletale Jamie Skaar . His admission brings Michelle to tears, as the speculation is far from the truth.

Michelle and Joe may have talked ahead of being cast on the show, but they both confirmed that they’d never actually met in person. However, the controversy couldn’t stop their budding connection. Reality Steve confirmed that the two were seen at Target Field in Missouri watching the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays play in late August and even shared a kiss.

See how Michelle and Joe’s love story unfolds on new episodes of The Bachelorette Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.