Spotify's "Car Thing" Makes Using the App While Driving Kind of...Beautiful

If you ask people why they want a new car, it's probably because they want a whole host of "smart" features that their older vehicle doesn't have, namely Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Maybe a back-up camera and the ability to speak over Bluetooth (depending on how old your whip is).

The good news is if you've got an old reliable whip that you've maintained well and don't really see a reason to upgrade, there's a slew of little attachments you can add on, like the Spotify "Car Thing." Yes, that's its name. But what is the Spotify "Car Thing"?