The NSFW TikTok Thumb Trick Is Getting a Whole Lot of Attention Online
Content warning: This article discusses mature topics.
Another day, another viral TikTok trend with some NSFW roots. The video-sharing app reigns supreme when it comes to getting droves of people talking about something entirely random. And, the thumb trick is simply one of the latest topics making its rounds on the platform.
Indeed, plenty of users are taking to TikTok to give the new trick a try and see the results. Frankly, it seems as though everyone is a little bit shocked by what actually happens. So, what is the thumb trick, and why is everyone on TikTok talking about it?
What is the thumb trick that has gone viral on TikTok?
Based on the droves of users posting videos of themselves trying the thumb trick on TikTok, it seems as though this trick actually works. There's nothing really to it, but if you tuck your left thumb down, wrap your other fingers around it tight, and then try to trigger your gag reflex, it just...won't happen.
The trick is so popular on the app that videos related to it have already racked up roughly 15 million views. That's a lot of people testing their gag reflexes! Many of the videos are tagged with hashtags such as #datingtips and #datingadvice, and creators are claiming that implementing the thumb trick will drastically change your love life.
Unlike many viral tricks on the app, there is actually a study to back up the trend. Indeed, per St. Mary's Dental, "One study shows that folding your left thumb into the palm of your hand, then making a fist and squeezing your left thumb helps some people with their gag reflex."
Naturally, everyone's gag reflex has different levels of sensitivity, so the trick "works" to varying degrees. Nonetheless, shout out to TikTok for once again spicing up date night in the best way possible.