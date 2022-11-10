The NSFW TikTok Thumb Trick Is Getting a Whole Lot of Attention Online

Unlike many viral tricks on the app, there is actually a study to back up the trend. Indeed, per St. Mary's Dental, "One study shows that folding your left thumb into the palm of your hand, then making a fist and squeezing your left thumb helps some people with their gag reflex."

Naturally, everyone's gag reflex has different levels of sensitivity, so the trick "works" to varying degrees. Nonetheless, shout out to TikTok for once again spicing up date night in the best way possible.