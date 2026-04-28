TikTok's Farlands Carries on the Age Old Internet Tradition of Bizarre, Random Memes MrBeast with laser eyes? That's Farlands content. By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 28 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thetiktokfarlands

In the early days of home consumer internet, folks would head to dedicated websites to get their fix of weird and wild comedy. Encyclopedia Dramatica, YTMND, Stupid Videos, Rotten.com, etc.. Social media applications have supplanted many of these dedicated websites to share ridiculous memes. And the "Farlands" on TikTok is no exception.

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What is TikTok Farlands?

The moniker directly ties to the "out there" nature of the types of memes and humor displayed on the massively popular social media application. Know Your Meme has provided a thorough breakdown on just exactly what constitutes a Farlands post.

Source: TikTok | @thetiktokfarlands

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The running joke is that if you doom scroll enough of your life away on the app, that you're ultimately going to end up seeing a bunch of content that is "absurdist and surreal." A lot of Farlands memes are composed of "trippy imagery."

Know Your Meme highlights a prime example of this on the video-sharing app: one of a rather rotund bee playing a violin is one such example. While bizarre and seemingly random content popping up on social media feeds isn't exactly a new phenomenon, the "Farlands" nomenclature really began gaining traction in March of 2026.

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And if you're wondering where the term stems from: you can thank Minecraft. Players of the popular game are well aware of a glitch in the game's terrain setup that takes them to strange looking areas with an assortment of incongruous textures.

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Some YouTubers, like this one, have compiled a list of the different Farlands maps in Minecraft and uploaded them online. AntVenom's video delineating a bunch of different Farlands areas shows structures and terrain formations that look like something straight out of a Yes album cover.

TikTok content creators have jumped on the trend, and have uploaded a series of videos tagged with the #farlands distinction. This way, users looking to instantly jump into weird videos can more easily find what they're looking for without having to doomscroll their way through tons of posts.

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There's even an account that goes by @thetiktokfarlands and, unsurprisingly, it features a slew of peculiar videos that run the gamut of outlandish clips. Like a screenshot of an angry Peppa Pig rocking a rainbow flag shirt with a YouTube caption that reads: "Gay Pigs Are Coming To Groom Your Kids."

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Another video shows a color-mashed, distorted video of someone being served a burger. The person on camera asks where their eyes are, which is followed up by a close-up image of someone with cartoonishly large eyeballs photoshopped over their face.

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And then there's this really off-putting video of what looks like a man riding on a merry-go-round in a park late at night. They hold the camera right up to their face, flashing a toothless grin as they spin around. "I love you, I love you!" the man says as wind swoops through the remaining hair on his head with each and every twirl.