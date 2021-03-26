There's a Specific Structure to How 'Everything But the House' Charges Sellers

Lara Spencer once served as the host of Antiques Roadshow. Naturally, she was the perfect choice for heading Everything But the House. She has also been a Good Morning America co-anchor since 2002 and was once a host on both Flea Market Flip and Farmers' Market Flip, so she definitely knows her stuff.

Watch Everything But the House on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.