FYI These Restaurants Give Free Meals to Veterans on Veterans Day Most of your favorite restaurants are on this list! By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 10 2024, 7:18 p.m. ET

For over 100 years, Americans have honored the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day. The very first Veterans Day (formerly known as Armistice Day) took place on November 11, 1919, on the one-year anniversary of the end of WWI.

Today, the federal holiday continues to be a day to honor the men and women who served and continue to serve in the U.S. military. Many restaurants are offering free meals to veterans on Veterans as a small token of their appreciation. Here is the complete list.



Restaurants giving out free breakfast to veterans on Veterans Day:

To kick off your day with some breakfast freebies, visit these restaurants: Starbucks (free tall 12-ounce brewed coffee)

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Bakers Square

Black Rifle Coffee

Broken Yolk Cafe

Casey's (free coffee)

Cracker Barrel (free Sunrise Pancake Special)

Dunkin (free donut)

Huddle House

IHOP (free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo)

Krystal (free breakfast sandwich)

Kum & Go (free coffee)

Maverick (free coffee)

Scooter's Cafe

Tim Horton's

Village Inn

Vitality Bowls (free smoothie)

Whataburger (free hot or iced coffee)

Wendy's

Restaurants giving out free lunch and dinner to veterans on Veterans Day:

Need a burger or American fast food fix on Veterans Day? These restaurants have got you covered. Applebee's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Bar Louie

Beef 'O' Brady's

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie)

California Pizza Kitchen

Chilis

Cicis Pizza

Dave and Buster's



Eddie Merlot's

Famous Dave's

Farmer Boys

Fazoli's

Firehouse Subs

Friendly's

Golden Corral (free "thank you" buffet from 4 p.m. to closing)

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Happy Joe's

Hooters

Hurricane Grill & Wings

Johnny Rockets

Lazy Dog Restaurants

Lion's Choice

Logan's Roadhouse

Main Event

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

Mr Gatti's Pizza

Native Grill & Wings

On The Border

Outback Steakhouse (free Bloomin' Onion)

Perkins American Food Co.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Peter Piper Pizza

Pilot

Polly's Pies

Red Lobster

Sheetz

Sizzler (free lunch)

Smokey Bones

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Taco John's

Taziki

Texas Roadhouse

The Brass Tap

The Greene Turtle

Twin Peaks

Wings and Rings (free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Just don't forget to bring your valid military ID!

Other freebies on Veterans Day: