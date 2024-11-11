These Restaurants Give Free Meals to Veterans on Veterans Day
Most of your favorite restaurants are on this list!
For over 100 years, Americans have honored the military veterans of the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day.
The very first Veterans Day (formerly known as Armistice Day) took place on November 11, 1919, on the one-year anniversary of the end of WWI.
Today, the federal holiday continues to be a day to honor the men and women who served and continue to serve in the U.S. military.
Many restaurants are offering free meals to veterans on Veterans as a small token of their appreciation. Here is the complete list.
Restaurants giving out free breakfast to veterans on Veterans Day:
To kick off your day with some breakfast freebies, visit these restaurants:
- Starbucks (free tall 12-ounce brewed coffee)
- Another Broken Egg Cafe
- Bakers Square
- Black Rifle Coffee
- Broken Yolk Cafe
- Casey's (free coffee)
- Cracker Barrel (free Sunrise Pancake Special)
- Dunkin (free donut)
- Huddle House
- IHOP (free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo)
- Krystal (free breakfast sandwich)
- Kum & Go (free coffee)
- Maverick (free coffee)
- Scooter's Cafe
- Tim Horton's
- Village Inn
- Vitality Bowls (free smoothie)
- Whataburger (free hot or iced coffee)
- Wendy's
Restaurants giving out free lunch and dinner to veterans on Veterans Day:
Need a burger or American fast food fix on Veterans Day? These restaurants have got you covered.
- Applebee's
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Bar Louie
- Beef 'O' Brady's
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse (free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie)
- California Pizza Kitchen
- Chilis
- Cicis Pizza
- Dave and Buster's
- Eddie Merlot's
- Famous Dave's
- Farmer Boys
- Fazoli's
- Firehouse Subs
- Friendly's
- Golden Corral (free "thank you" buffet from 4 p.m. to closing)
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- Happy Joe's
- Hooters
- Hurricane Grill & Wings
- Johnny Rockets
- Lazy Dog Restaurants
- Lion's Choice
- Logan's Roadhouse
- Main Event
- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes
- Mr Gatti's Pizza
- Native Grill & Wings
- On The Border
- Outback Steakhouse (free Bloomin' Onion)
- Perkins American Food Co.
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
- Peter Piper Pizza
- Pilot
- Polly's Pies
- Red Lobster
- Sheetz
- Sizzler (free lunch)
- Smokey Bones
- Sullivan's Steakhouse
- Taco John's
- Taziki
- Texas Roadhouse
- The Brass Tap
- The Greene Turtle
- Twin Peaks
- Wings and Rings (free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Just don't forget to bring your valid military ID!
Other freebies on Veterans Day:
After enjoying a complimentary meal there are a few other things veterans can enjoy on Veterans Day that are also completely free.
Admission is free to all National Park sites on November 11. SeaWorld parks are also free to active duty military and veterans on Veteran's Day as well as many local zoos and attractions near you.