The Real Reason Why Veterans Day Isn't Spelled With an Apostrophe

Veterans Day was originally recognized as Armistice Day when it was first celebrated in 1919 as the mark of the end of World War I. For context, the war officially ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month on Nov. 11, 1918. The following year, in 1919, the first official celebration of Armistice Day commenced. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the day was so important to Americans because it was regarded as the true end of "the war to end all wars."