What’s Next for Becka in ‘The Testaments’? Episode 9 May Have Changed Everything "I don’t believe for a second she was taken by the Eyes." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 21 2026, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

The Hulu series The Testaments, based on the Margaret Atwood novel, has proven to be just as thrilling as The Handmaid's Tale, the series it spins off from. And we can partly thank Becka for that, as she keeps viewers on their toes, mainly because it’s clear she’s not on board with the path Gilead has set for the Plums to take. In fact, Becka is so against it in the books that she attempts to take her own life, but survives and continues living under Gilead’s rule.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV series, however, takes a much different approach by changing the storyline to have Becka murder her stepfather, Dr. Grove, who serves as the local dentist and provider for the Plums as they prepare to be married off. We see this in Episode 9, when she takes a pair of gardening shears and kills him while he’s taking a bath. It’s quite the bold move, but she does it to protect Agnes. So what repercussions will she face for the deed?

What will happen to Becka in 'The Testaments'?

Source: Hulu

Episode 9 of The Testaments ends with Becka being carried away by what appears to be the Eyes from Agnes’s house after she flees her own home following the murder of her father, leaving his lifeless body in the bathtub. Agnes tells her parents what Becka has done and assures them Becka needs help. Then, her fiancé, future Commander Chapin, arrives with people who appear to be the Eyes to take Becka away.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode ends with Becka banging on the back door of a dark truck while Agnes, unable to hear her, watches as she’s driven away. So, is this the end for Becka?

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Becka’s fate will likely be decided in Episode 10, but it’s tricky to determine what comes next, considering she killed her father, a man who already had death knocking at his door due to the multiple complaints made against him for touching several Plums during their dentist visits. So it’s not like she killed an innocent man. If anything, he likely would have been brought to justice and probably beaten to death by the Plums anyway, so perhaps Becka may have just acted a little early.

Plus, she’s a Plum and fertile, and Gilead isn’t exactly known for wasting fertile young women, so execution might also be off the table. Because of that, it seems Becka might still have a place in Gilead. But where exactly will she go?

Article continues below advertisement

Comment

by u/TreatNo4856 from discussion

in TheHandmaidsTale

Here are some theories on where Becka will end up in 'The Testaments'.

Since the people who carried her away were wearing hooded cloaks, we don’t actually know who they are. They could have been rebellious Marthas or another group working with Mayday. After all, why would Garth, her fiancé and Mayday ally, hand over his soon-to-be wife to the Eyes? If anything, he may have pulled a few strings to get people he could trust to remove Becka from the situation without putting her life at risk.