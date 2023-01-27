Home > Television Source: PBS Masterpiece The Psychological Thriller Series 'Vienna Blood' Takes Place During This Time Period By Haylee Thorson Jan. 27 2023, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

The BBC series Vienna Blood is back and better than ever. The psychological thriller book-to-television adaptation debuted its third season on Jan. 8, and crime-solving duo Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) are once again taking the streets of Vienna by storm. A historical drama set in one of the world’s most famed cities, we bet you’re wondering when Vienna Blood takes place. Here’s what we know.

What is ‘Vienna Blood’ about?

Based on Frank Tallis’s The Liebermann Papers novels, Vienna Blood follows the brilliant English doctor Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and the brusque Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Maurer) as they investigate a series of horrifying murders in Vienna during the early 1900s. Together, Liebermann and Rheinhardt are quite the crime-solving duo. Liebermann, a young student of Sigmund Freud, is exceptionally gifted in psychoanalysis. On the other hand, his partner Rheinhardt possesses the stark resolve necessary to crack each case.

Now in its third season, Liebermann and Rheinhardt are a well-established pair. Liebermann is a published author; Rheinhardt gains the respect of his department colleagues. Better yet? There’s even a hint of romance in the air.

What year is ‘Vienna Blood’ set in?

The psychological thriller series Vienna Blood takes place in Vienna, Austria’s capital city, in the early 1900s. According to BBC, this specific time and place was “a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, where a clash of cultures and ideas play out in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses.” The first season began in 1906, the second in 1907, and the third most recent season in 1908.

When speaking to BBC about what he enjoyed most about being a part of Vienna Blood, Juergen Maurer said, “It has beautiful sets and costumes and Vienna in the period is amazing optically…Vienna around 1900 was the most amazing time in the most amazing city of the last 200 years so. How could you do any better?”

“1908 Vienna was an interesting political and cultural time with beautiful costumes and locations. It’s such a fantastic backdrop for any story,” Matthew Beard added. “We can tell these interesting historical stories through crime.”

Who stars in ‘Vienna Blood’?

In the three-season crime drama series, Matthew Beard and Juergen Maurer star as Max Liebermann and Oskar Rheinhardt, respectively. Matthew Beard is a 33-year-old English actor best known for starring in The Imitation Game, Avenue 5, Dracula, and more. Juergen Maurer is a 55-year-old Austrian actor who has appeared in Austrian television series such as Vorstadtweiber and Tatort.

Robert Dornhelm directed the third season of Vienna Blood. An Oscar and Emmy-nominated Austrian director and writer, Dornhelm is best known for The Unfish, Into the West, and The Break.

Where can you watch Season 3 of ‘Vienna Blood’?